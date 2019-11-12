Summer in Castlecliff will be even better with the swings and skate park at Castlecliff Domain to get an upgrade just in time for the hot season.

Maintenance and repairs on the domain's skate park are already under way and are expected to be completed by November 29.

Whanganui District Council parks officer Erica Rowe said the work involved major repairs to cracks in the skate bowl concrete, and that the skate park would remain closed until work had finished.

The domain's playground was also getting an upgrade, with a replacement double swing set to be installed along with new surrounding safety matting.

The new swing is due to be installed by November 22.

The work is part of Whanganui District Council's Castlecliff coastal reserve management plan 2018.