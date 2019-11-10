Hundreds of people braved the conditions to hear tunes from Six60's new album at a free gig on Sunday.

The band was in Whanganui as the result of an online poll in which fans were able to vote for their hometown in the hopes finishing in one of the top two spots in order to get a live performance.

In a quick turnaround the band announced it would play a short acoustic jam at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Sunday, two days after Whanganui and Gisborne were named as the winning locations.

Some fans began lining up outside venue from 7am on Sunday, while Samantha Martin and Addison Nicholson were waiting in their car from around 5am.

Advertisement

"The biggest thing for me was being a free event, I'm going to be at the front of the line," Nicholson said.

Samantha Martin and Addison Nicholson waited in their car for a few hours before lining up. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Samantha Martin said she had always wanted to see Six60 live, but hadn't been able to secure tickets before the shows sold out.

Martin said it was nice to see a big act like Six60 perform in Whanganui.

"People are saying why don't they do it somewhere outside, but people should be thankful we're getting a free event like this.

"It doesn't happen very often."

As dozens of people continued to join the line it was announced the band would also play a second show later in the afternoon.

Nicholson said it was nice to see the band offering a chance for more people to see the live performance.



"It's awesome because obviously a lot of people want to come to it but they're worried about the line being too big."

L to R: Caleb Pryce, Madison McGrath, Maxine Tindle, Cameron Severinsen, Harrison Smith, and Aaron Smith were the first in line. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Maxine Tindle was part of a group at the front of the line and said it was great to see the band come to Whanganui so soon after voting.

Advertisement

"I was surprised really, I thought it would be over the summer but it's cool that it's just happening," Maxine Tindle said.

Six60 performed in two acoustic jam sessions on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner