The Great Moscow Circus vehicle that went missing almost two weeks ago has been found 100km away in Woodville.

Police said the vehicle was recovered in the town yesterday.

The small Daihatsu Midget, with advertising signage attached, was taken from the Animates car park in Whanganui on the morning of October 28.

It was reported missing to police a few hours later.

A 41-year-old Woodville man was due to appear in Palmerston North District Court in relation to the alleged theft today.