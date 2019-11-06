If you fancy being $160,000 richer and have recently purchased a Bullseye ticket from Aramoho Mags and Lotto store, then it might be your lucky day.

Owner Sandy Healy said they sold the winning ticket from Tuesday night's draw and she was encouraging anyone who had recently purchased a ticket to come and have it checked immediately.

The store is not shy of selling a winning ticket having recently sold two-second division tickets three weeks apart.

Healy said they have also sold three different types of strike tickets so this winning ticket "just tops it off."

"We've had a good couple of months."

Bullseye is a Lotto New Zealand game of chance with the aim of getting as close as you can to the winning Bullseye number.

Players pick a six-digit number and the closer that number is to the winning six-digit Bullseye number drawn, they more they could win.

A player picking the exact winner wins Bullseye First Division.

Last night's successful player was the sole winner, picking the number 261676.

The Bullseye jackpot was last struck two weeks ago.

Bullseye tickets can be checked at any Lotto retailer.