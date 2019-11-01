It might be swarming with emergency services and there might be smoke - but nothing terrible will happen at Whanganui Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The activity there will be the result of an emergency management exercise held from 1pm to 3pm, airport manager Phil McBride said.

Every two years the airport has to undertake a full emergency response exercise. This year it will use car bodies to simulate an accident involving two crashed aircraft.

There may be smoke generated. Once the scene is "safe", the "survivors" will be removed from the "aircraft" and have their injuries treated.

Advertisement

The emergency services and other organisations involved will be Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John Ambulance Service, New Zealand Police, Whanganui Airport, New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and Air Whanganui.

The exercise takes place after the last flight of the day to Auckland leaves at 12.55pm.

Scheduled flights and operational runways will not be affected and there will be no road closures.