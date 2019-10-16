A man had been drinking alcohol with a friend before he assaulted his sister.

Phillip Tanira Edwards was at his home address in Bulls, where he lived with his sister, when his friend left on September 12.

Edwards then entered his sister's bedroom and began accusing her of lying to him about whether she rented or owned the house they were living in.

"This argument became heated and turned physical," police prosecutor Stephen Butler said when Edwards appeared for sentencing in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

"The defendant used both hand palms to push the victim into the wall. The defendant placed his hands on the victim's upper torso as he pushed her backwards."

As his sister tried to get away, Edwards pushed her into another wall in the hallway.

"I want to punch you in the face," Edwards said to her.

With soreness between her shoulder blades and in her right hip, the victim packed her belongings and left the property.

Edwards pleaded guilty to one charge of assault on a person in a family relationship before Judge Dugald Matheson.

Judge Matheson sentenced Edwards to nine months' supervision and 80 hours' community work.