Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Whanganui's Rangitikei St.

Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls at about 5.05pm on Sunday.

The fire started in a bedroom and has since been extinguished. Four crews were called and firefighters remain on the scene to ensure the fire is out.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the cause was yet to be determined.

Fire investigators would examine the scene.