The sale of the former St George's school and merger with Wellington has put Whanganui's YMCA in a strong position for the future, new chief executive Brendan Owens says.

Former Whanganui District Council CEO Kevin Ross stepped in as interim chief executive when the Whanganui/Palmerston North organisation, based at the former St George's school premises, was in financial trouble. Financial problems have cleared with the sale of the premises to a combined Whanganui Iwi/Whanganui District Council Holdings entity in August.

The merger between YMCA Central (Whanganui and Palmerston North) and YMCA Greater Wellington (Wellington, Kāpiti and Wairarapa) was formally sealed on September 23 and 25, and will be complete by next January.

With that settled, Ross was able to fire himself and take a two-month break. He will be offered contract work with the new organisation on his return, with projects like the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) tenancy at St George's.

"We were very lucky to have him and really happy to have him get us through this," Owens said.

In February the national organisation and its bank saved YMCA Central from having to close its doors while it restructured. Then the sale of St George's paid off its debt.

There were some job casualties in the restructure, including at its early childhood education centre (ECE).

"We had to make some tough decisions, and I'm really happy with where it's at today. We have invested a lot of time and resource into the ECE in the last few months."

Pleased not to close down any services and satisfied the future is secure, Owens wants to grow YMCA services in the lower North Island.

"We do want to open some more OSCAR and ECEs across the region, and expand programmes we deliver on contract with ministries," he said.

The enlarged organisation will still be called YMCA Central, and Whanganui services will continue to be based at St George's for at least 18 months. The head office in Lower Hutt will handle marketing and accounts, with other administration happening in smaller centres.