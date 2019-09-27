Constable Matt Davis was living his darkest days when he decided to create a Facebook peer support page for emergency services workers who are suffering.

For 18 months, Davis was having flashbacks of a ute hurtling towards him in reverse, remembering the night he suffered a non-traumatic head injury.

Davis was at a routine traffic stop in Marton three years ago when he saw a ute speeding towards him. It was late and he thought the driver was drunk.

"I thought he was going to do a runner, but he didn't," Davis said.

"He went on the wrong side of the road, stuck it in reverse and rammed straight into my driver's door.

"Then he chased me down the road to try and ram me again from behind."

Following the incident, Davis struggled with depression and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage.

Davis was as low as he could go. He was suicidal and he sought help, but it wasn't easy to find.

He says New Zealand is not equipped to deal with emergency service workers who are suffering with mental health issues following traumatic events.

"New Zealand and Australia have got really crap attitudes towards mental health issues full stop. That boils over into the emergency services.

"There's an attitude out there and it's an old attitude. People say 'man up' or 'harden up' and that's just not right."

Davis would like to see a helpline created specifically for New Zealand emergency service workers to call when they need help, similar to one back in his homeland England. Photo / Jesse King

Davis and his friend Kerri Pring from Fire and Emergency New Zealand set up the International Emergency Services Workers Support Network.

Within one week, 500 people had joined the closed group on Facebook, set up for emergency services personnel from all over the world to support each other.

The page now has 1714 members from places like Alaska, Canada, the US, England, Australia, New Zealand and various European countries.

"The group was born out of a need for us to provide peer support for one another, not as psychological help because we're not trained for that," Davis said.

"We've come across people who are in crisis and we've been able to point them in the right direction and get them immediate help."

Davis was born in Northamptonshire, England, and joined the police there when he was 27.

He stayed there for three-and-a-half years before moving to New Zealand because he thought it would be a good country for his children to grow up in.

He covered various roles over several years in Huntly including frontline duty, traffic, community policing, family violence and as a prison enquiry officer.

He was formally diagnosed with PTSD by his doctor in November last year and it took ACC six months to accept the PTSD claim as a workplace injury.

"If you come down with a workplace mental injury, obviously you're covered by ACC, but the assessment process is horrific," Davis said.

"You have to relive the whole thing again and it's very time-consuming. We would like to see that streamlined for emergency services workers."

In England, mental health charity Mind opened a confidential line called the Blue Light Infoline for people who work in emergency services.

Davis has reached out to several Kiwi organisations enquiring about setting up something similar in New Zealand, but is yet to have any luck.

Emergency services workers can join the International Emergency Services Workers Support Network by clicking join on its Facebook page and answering a set of questions.

Davis is now doing well, saying that what he has been through is helping him with his job. He said it is humbling to see people being helped by his Facebook group.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202