Writer Laurence Fearnley will launch her new novel, Scented, at Whanganui's Sarjeant on the Quay on September 26.

Fearnley has been named the Arts Foundation's 2019 laureate for literature. Some of the research for her book was done while she was writer in residence at the Glasgow St Art Centre in Whanganui.

She will be introduced at the launch, which starts at 7pm, by her long-time friend and well known Whanganui artist Lauren Lysaght. The launch is part of this year's Whanganui Literary Festival.

Fearnley will read from the novel at the launch, and people will talk about its themes and have opportunity to buy a copy.

The book is about identity, place and landscape explored through scent and the sense of smell. Fearnley has long had an interest in scent mapping and all things fragrant.

Her book makes several references to Whanganui and its early Anglican missionary, the Reverend Richard Taylor.

Tickets to the launch will cost $12 or $15, and food and drink will be supplied.