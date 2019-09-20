Dust off your sneakers, grab some teammates and have a go at futsal during the Whanganui Festival of Cultures.

Whanganui District Council's Welcoming Communities programme has teamed up with Football Whanganui, Central Football and Sport Whanganui to organise the Whanganui Futsal Tournament on October 5-6.

The fast paced, five-a-side variation of football has recently gained huge popularity around the world. It requires smaller teams and less space than traditional football.

This has made futsal players focus on improving their passing accuracy and concentrate on staying in possession of the ball, creating more hype and excitement for players and spectators.

Welcoming Communities co-ordinator Katy Newton said sport provided a positive environment to make connections between newcomers and locals, and no previous football experience was needed for futsal.

"This tournament offers an opportunity for people of all ages and ethnicities to come together and work towards a common goal. I urge anyone with an interest in football to have a go. Futsal is a keeper."

Central Football operations manager Kylie Campbell said it would be a family-friendly, free event.

"And for spectators, we encourage you to dress up and support a country or international club of your choice. We'll also have loads of spot prizes to give out over the weekend."

There will also be a celebrity match, with New Zealand-level football and futsal stars visiting throughout the weekend.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall is on-side with the tournament.

"The council is keen to support initiatives that enhance our community's health and wellbeing – I'll be visiting throughout the weekend and showing my football skills in the celebrity match."

The tournament will be held at Jubilee Stadium on the weekend of October 5-6, during the Whanganui Festival of Cultures which runs over three weeks from Saturday, September 28, to Saturday, October 19.

Registrations are open for junior, youth and senior mixed gender grades.

For more information about the tournament and to register, email Kylie Campbell at kylie@centralfootball.co.nz or call her on 021 518 633.