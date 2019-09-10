"She put everybody else first, she was just a wonderful kid."

Chris Wilson is remembering his 30-year-old daughter, Jasmine Wilson, who died on August 2 at Wellington Hospital after receiving non-accidental injuries on July 31.

"She's the only person I had in my life that wasn't only pleased to see me every time she saw me but was actually excited, you could hear the excitement in her voice every time I turned up."

Wilson spoke of how Jasmine had recently completed a hairdressing course in Auckland and loved it.

"Jasmine was just a fantastic kid."

Wilson, who said his emotions have been all over the place in the last month, has organised a vigil alongside Wilson's best friends, Dannielle Carter and Jess Tutaki.

He said Jasmine and her best friends were like the three musketeers and no matter the distance they always remained close.

"I'm absolutely flabbergasted with what they had organised in two days so quickly."

The vigil will have live music performed by DRXNES and DJ Samalamb, rock hunting, button nose face painting, spot prizes, a raffle donated by Repco and Vodafone, food and a police and fire truck presence.

White Ribbon, Men Against Violence and Women's Refuge will also be there supporting on the day.

Wilson said the event would be a fun, family day with lots of things going on as well as a few speeches.

A "Break the Silence" motorbike ride, organised by White Ribbon Riders for anyone wanting to ride and show their support, will gather at Turakina Mobil at 10.30am and leave at 11am for Whanganui.

"It's mainly about raising some awareness and having some fun earlier in the day and then we're going to quieten it down because Brenda [Jasmine's mother] is having a vigil and we want it to be nice and quiet by that time as her more reflective, spiritual side of things gets up and running because that's important too."

Once the girls got to planning the vigil, he said his other daughters, Ambreia and Madi, jumped on board as it provided them with some healing.

He said the vigil would help him to grieve a little bit.

"It's an amazing the effort the girls have put in, amazing the support we have had from everybody around the community people donating things to the raffle, donating things to be given out to the boys, people donating their time and effort."

He said they have been supported by Whanganui's Women's Refuge who organised for the group to host the vigil at Majestic Square.

"I'd just love everybody there, for everyone to turn out, have some fun and remember Jaz and raise some money for the Women's Refuge because if we could get some more places like them out there, maybe we can stop this from happening."

Carter and Tutaki, alongside Sarah Blythe, have organised unisex T-shirts and hoodies that can be purchased to show support.

All the proceeds from the clothing sales will go to Whanganui's Women's Refuge and a trust for Jasmine's two children.

Wilson said if Women's Refuge is able to get more funding and raise awareness then there will be a possibility of getting more women out of difficult situations and into the Refuge's safe houses.

"We just love Jazzy and we want to do something for her and that's what we're doing."

Jasmine Wilson, a mum of two, died on August 2 after receiving non-accidental injuries. Photo / Supplied

Wilson said Treadwell Gordon had donated $3000 to get the trust up and running for his grandsons.

The vigil will be held at Majestic Square from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, September 14. A second vigil, organised by Jasmine's mother, will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, also at Majestic Square.