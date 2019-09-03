[A_wac050377.JPG] Former Whanganui Labour MP Jill Pettis (pictured) was beaten by National's Chester Borrows in 2005. Photo / File Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

During Jill Pettis' 15 years as Whanganui's Labour MP there wasn't much competition for the job - but at least two people are vying to represent Labour in the 2020 election.

Nominations for Labour Party candidate for the Whanganui electorate opened on August 12, Whanganui Labour Electorate Committee (LEC) spokesman Bob Dempsey said.

Already two people have indicated they will stand. Dempsey can't say who they are, but after losing out to National's Harete Hipango by 1800 votes in 2017 Labour's Steph Lewis vowed to win the seat in 2020.

She had halved National's majority, she said. National has held the seat since Chester Borrows beat Jill Pettis in 2005.

Labour sees Whanganui as a seat it could win back, Dempsey said. He's confident good people will stand and a good candidate will be chosen.

The selection process is long. First, candidates put their names forward to Labour's head office in Wellington. The office checks they meet criteria, such as good character and membership of the party.

Next the local LEC will hold meetings in Whanganui and South Taranaki to introduce the candidates to party members. Then, possibly in mid-November, head office will get involved in a more formal selection process.

There's a final meeting where both local and head office representatives vote on the best candidate - but neither can veto each other and the decision isn't made on numbers alone.

"It's very much reaching an agreement for everybody," Dempsey said.

"It could come down to votes, but that would be a pretty unsatisfactory way to select a candidate."

The New Zealand Labour Party will hold its 2019 conference in Whanganui in late November and early December. About 800 delegates are expected.