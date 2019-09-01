The Rangitīkei District Council (RDC) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Peter Beggs has been appointed for a for a five-year term, starting on October 21.

"Peter brings to the Rangitīkei an unusually high level of expertise as a chief executive in a number of different sectors," said Mayor Andy Watson.

"He has proven dynamic relationship-building skills within the business sector as well as with community organisations, professional bodies and individuals.

"We were impressed by his very clear understanding of the drivers for the Rangitīkei and his enthusiasm to lift its profile."

Watson said the Rangitīkei district has some exciting new challenges ahead with the building of new community and civic centres, wastewater plants and welcoming new businesses to our district.

"Council sees Peter as being able to succeed in these challenges; we are confident that he will very quickly become a strong and informed advocate for the Rangitīkei and redefine and promote the advantages of visiting, living and doing business here."

Beggs was fired from his position as chief executive of government agency Antarctica New Zealand last year after an investigation into his conduct concerning electronic communications with a board member.

Watson said RDC was satisfied he had been transparent during the interview process and discussions with referees had been exhaustive.

Beggs will replace long-serving chief executive Ross McNeil who was appointed in March 2013 and reappointed by the council for a further two years in October 2017.