The owner of Patea Dairy on Egmont St in Patea was stabbed on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the dairy on State Highway 3 at 8.10pm and located the alleged offender a short time later, taking him into custody.

A 23-year-old man appeared in Hawera District Court on Thursday facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again on September 10.

Advertisement

A St John spokesperson said they transported one person with minor injuries to Whanganui Hospital.