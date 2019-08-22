A second person has been charged with perverting the course of justice as police investigate the death of a Whanganui woman.

Jasmine Wilson, 30, died in Wellington Hospital on August 2, two days after she was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition with non-accidental injuries.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman on a charge of perverting the course of justice. She will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, August 27.

A 48-year-old man was arrested last Friday and has already appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come forward.

"Even if you think the information you have isn't significant, we still want to hear from you."

Anyone who can help should call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.