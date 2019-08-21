Recently graduated with a degree in environmental science and looking for somewhere to put her interest in science and farming, Teresa Schulz is standing for Horizons Regional Council.

She lives in Feilding, has children aged 7 and 9 and has spent most of her working life in clerical jobs as a public servant.

But she was brought up around farms and always interested in science, and has furthered that interest by part-time study. Now finishing that, Schulz wants to put it to use.

Being a Horizons councillor would be her main job if she gets in, and her main aim would be improving freshwater quality.

Advertisement

"The main reason I'm running is that as a kid I used to enjoy swimming in local rivers. I feel like this generation's kids are missing out because it's not always safe for them to do that."

Cyanobacteria blooms can kill dogs, or even small children, she said. She'd like to help farmers learn regenerative skills and make transitions, and said they were doing the best they could.

"We are all in this together. We've got to try to find solutions that bring people up and don't victimise anybody."

Flood management is another interest, with climate change bringing higher rainfall and more and bigger floods.

"We need to be proactive, and not try to fight nature."

Schulz is campaigning with Facebook posts and videos, and also leaflets and signs. She plans to do some doorknocking too.