Ohakune's carrot park has been named a finalist in the 2019 Kiwi Choice Award in the Beautiful Award - Kiwi Choice category.

The Kiwi Choice Award celebrates a favourite public spot in New Zealand such as a

beach, a park or a look out, a waterfall, a lake or a walking track.

Anyone in New Zealand can nominate his or her favourite spot, with the award being

presented to the local council that governs the winning location.

Each finalist must demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious

behaviours across four key areas - litter prevention and waste minimisation, beautification, recycling and sustainable tourism.

The Ohakune community is very excited that the carrot park has achieved recognition in a major community space award for a second time in a year, Ruapehu District council property team leader Rebecca Van Orden said.

"Earlier this year the carrot park won the Aotearoa NZ Parks Health Park Award. Achieving a second nomination within 12 months highlights how much people are

enjoying the park and its value as an asset to the Ohakune community."

The finalist place was also further recognition of the on-going work and commitment by

Ohakune people in creating such a unique, fun public space, she said.

The other finalist in the Kiwi Choice category is the Otumuheke Hot Stream in Taupo - another recognition for the central North Island.

The winner will be announced on October 24.