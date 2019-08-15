Lying comfortably on the floor of the lifeguard watchtower at Kai Iwi Beach you will find a sleepy seal resting but DOC is urging the community to give him space and leave him be.

The large male seal has retreated to the watchtower since yesterday after swimming down from the coast of New Plymouth from his homing range.

DoC Marine and Community Ranger Jaycee Tipene-Thomas said dogs were the biggest threat at the moment.

"Especially at a highly populated public space like this, we need to make sure people are aware that the seal is here, to manage their dogs," Tipene-Thomas said.

Advertisement

Between July and November each year there is a spike in adolescent seals and newly weaned seal pups appearing on shores and, at times, further inland.

Biodiversity Ranger Claire Dowsett said there had been a few seal callouts already this year at the north mole and at South Beach.

"They don't seem to hang around this long, so we're surprised by how long he's stayed. He must be tired," Dowsett said.

DoC is urging the community to give the seal some space and he will swim away when he is rested. Photo / Supplied

The two rangers have cordoned off the watchtower and urge the public not to think they are doing the seal a favour by throwing it food.

At times, seals can appear distressed and scrawny, displaying signs of coughing and sneezing with weepy eyes, but DoC said this was natural and they would swim away when rested.

Seals are also very territorial and can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

If locals spot a seal or want any more information on what to do when they spot a seal they can call the Whanganui DoC branch.