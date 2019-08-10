Chamber Music Wanganui's next concert in their subscription series includes a familiar face.

Pianist Liam Wooding grew up in Whanganui and is no stranger to local audiences, having performed as an accompanist at the New Zealand Opera School held in Whanganui each year.

He also performed as a member of the Musicians for the Sarjeant initiative, supporting the redevelopment of the Sarjeant Gallery.

In 2017, Wooding left for Australia to study at the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne, where he joined expatriate Christchurch musicians Arna and Alexander Morton to form the Morton Trio.

"All three have been good friends for years," said Chamber Music Wanganui's Ingrid Culliford.

"They are currently living in Melbourne, studying at the Australian National Academy of Music and the University of Melbourne, as well as working as musicians in Australia."

She said each member of the trio is a highly successful soloist.

"Liam has performed concertos with many New Zealand orchestras including the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

"Last year, he received the encouragement award for most promising pianist at the Wallace National Piano Competition."

Wooding was also runner up on the Australian live performance competition series for emerging musicians The Talent.

Violinist Arna Morton was a prize winner in the 2016 Gisborne International Music Competition and joint winner of the 2013-2014 New Zealand National Concerto Competition.

"She was an emerging artist in the 2016 Mimir International Chamber Music Festival in Texas as a member of the Curve Quartet," said Culliford.

Her French-horn-playing husband Alex currently has a contract with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and has performed with several Australian and New Zealand orchestras including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

"Alex is committed to furthering the notion that 'everybody loves classical music, they just might not know it yet'," Culliford said.

The Morton Trio, have just returned from a tour of the United Kingdom as 2018 winners of the Pettman Chamber Ensemble Music Scholarship.

The trio is currently touring New Zealand as part of Chamber Music New Zealand's Encompass series.

Culliford Chamber Music Wanganui wished to thank Central City Pharmacy for their sponsorship of the Whanganui concert.

The Morton Trio: Sumptuous sounds of French Horn, violin and piano, Saturday, August 17 at 7.30pm, Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre. Adult $35, senior $32, CMW member $20, student $5. Book at the Royal Wanganui Opera House.