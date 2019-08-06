Ruapehu District Council is warning dog owners to ensure their pet is vaccinated after two stray dogs were found to have the parvovirus disease.

Compliance team leader Brenda Ralph said the highly infectious disease is generally fatal in untreated dogs, which die from dehydration and gut infections.

"The parvovirus symptoms start with a reluctance to eat, with a progression to fevers, marked lethargy, vomiting and finally watery bloody diarrhoea.

"The virus is most severe in young dogs so it is essential that puppies are vaccinated and older dogs should have booster shots at one year and then every three years after that."

Ralph said the disease is passed through dog droppings and can last in the environment for up to two years.

It's advised puppies are safe to enter public areas two weeks after they receive a final vaccination shot, while unvaccinated dogs should be kept at home.

Anyone who spots roaming dogs in the Ruapehu area is urged to contact the council.