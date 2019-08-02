Donating 500ml of blood has become a bit like getting an oil change for Colin Price.

The Whanganui man has now clocked up 100 blood donations and has been formally recognised by the New Zealand Blood Service.

Prince began giving blood as an 18-year-old apprentice working at Eastown Railway workshops in the 1960s.

A St John ambulance officer, Ivan Stricken, told Price about giving blood, which he thought was a good idea, and he has never looked back.

Over the years Price had a couple of small breaks in the early stages but now gave blood four times a year.

"It just so happens I've had good health and had the opportunity to keep going," he said.

The Blood Service from Palmerston North travels to Whanganui and sets up a collection spot out of the St Mary's Church Hall.

Price said it was a really nice friendly environment where they provided a cup of tea or orange juice and biscuit.

Price said they usually take 500ml of blood and it takes around 10 minutes for the collection.

"If people turn up on the spot they will accept them, you don't have to make prior arrangements," Price said.

The 71-year-old has been giving blood since before the New Zealand Blood Service was established and says times have changed.

"Things have changed in 10 years as some operations require less blood," Price said.

"There are other options rather than full blood transfusions these days."

Price's granddaughter also donates blood after being impressed by her granddad's efforts.

"It doesn't basically cost you anything to give your blood and it's doing some good.

"It's one of those small things you do if you can."

When Price went to give his 100th donation, a young woman was lying in the chair next to him and he said she looked a bit apprehensive as it was her first time.

Price said it was a very special experience for him being able to be there to celebrate next to her.

"The lady said to me you can just about put the needle in and do it all yourself by now," Price said.

Price will have four more years to give blood with the cut-off being age 75.