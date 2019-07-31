The Whanganui District Health Board is getting a rural perspective by taking a board meeting to Taihape.

On August 9, the Taihape Health Centre will host the Whanganui DHB and give the local community a chance to come along and meet board members.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said the DHB was committed to rural health and meeting in the rural centres ensured the board was aware of the issues facing their rural communities.

"The local context will provide an understanding that will enable improvements in planning and service delivery for those who reside outside of the urban boundary of Whanganui," he said.

It is the first time in approximately 10 years that a health board meeting has been held in Taihape.

"Our region is made up of approximately 20,000 people who live in the rural outreaches, and it is important our board ensures the communities within these reaches have input into the health needs we provide to them," Simpson said.

Board members will be available to discuss local issues with the public from 9.30am to 10am.

The meeting will be open to the public and morning tea will be provided.