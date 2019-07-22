Contractors were on Castlecliff's Morgan St yesterday after a transformer caught fire cutting power to almost 1000 residents on Sunday night.

Supply to parts of the suburb was switched off at about 7.30pm when Powerco were informed of the fire.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said transformer fires are not common and that contractors are investigating the cause of Sunday's fire.

"We were able to isolate the fault and restore power to all but 100 customers by 8pm," Marsh said.

"We then worked on bypassing the affected transformer and everyone had power by 10.53pm."

Contractors are currently installing a replacement transformer.