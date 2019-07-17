The award-nominated event that lights up Whanganui's events calendar is coming back in September.

Lights on Bikes, previously known as the Light Up Bike Spectacle, invites people to light up their wheels and head down to the market area on Taupo Quay on Friday, September 27.

Anything from bicycles, scooters, buggies, unicycles, skateboards, roller skates and wheelchairs are welcome.

Riah King-Wall, Whanganui and Partners strategic lead of creative industries and art, organised last year's event and says it was a "magical" experience.

"People created marvellous costumes for themselves and their bikes or wheeled contraptions, which all became part of an amazing parade of illuminated artwork travelling along our shared pathways," she said.

The evening parade was a finalist for two national New Zealand Event Awards.

The 2019 event is being managed by Shanti Sibbing, who organised the Whanganui Walls street art festival earlier this year.

Sibbing said there would be more performers this time and a shorter route available for families with young children.

"The event provides an opportunity for people to get out, be active and socialise while expressing themselves creatively and we're looking forward to seeing the costumes and creations," she said.

"We have managed to secure dancer and choreographer Chloe Loftus to perform aerial work in the treetops in Kowhai Park.

"This year we'll use the river market area as a hub with large floats on display and food stalls in place so people can enjoy some kai together."

The event is free to people of all ages.