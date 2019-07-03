A school community came together to get a taste of cultures from all around the world.

Faith City School cultural day was held as an end of term celebration after students had spent all term learning about different cultures.

Principal Ruth McLeay said the school had a lot of students from a wide range of cultures.

"The purpose of today was to mix cultures and for them to appreciate their own culture, and to be proud of who they are, wherever they come from," she said.

All 136 students were involved with the day on Tuesday along with some of their parents.

Students were allowed to wear traditional clothing from their culture or a piece of clothing that represented New Zealand.

"You'll notice there were a lot of rugby t-shirts around," McLeay said.

The morning kicked off with the performance from those in the Kapa Haka group and from Samoa students.

Parents were then invited to walk around and look in the classrooms at the large display of posters, powerpoints and brochures the students had made to represent specific cultures.

At midday parents of students provided food for students, other parents and staff to try.

"They were told to bring what they could if they brought enough for only five children this way fine, but most of them brought a lot," McLeay said.

Falafel from Israel, sushi from Japan, raw fish from Fiji, caramel leche flan from the Philippines, scones from England, different flavoured rice from India and milk tart from South Africa were just some of the signature dishes.

Food from Argentina, Brazil and Samoa was also on offer as well as a sausage sizzle for the students as a New Zealand food contribution.