Age Concern Whanganui has received a contract from Whanganui District Council to provide dedicated housing support services to nearly 280 tenants in council housing.

WDC general manager – property Leighton Toy said Age Concern Whanganui has had various support contracts for this portfolio over the last 20 years.

The new contract means they will now be involved with all stages, from interviewing applicants through to supporting moves into assisted residential care when independent living is no longer an option.

"We're pleased to be able to draw on Age Concern's professional expertise to support our housing tenants," Toy said.

"Our tenants will receive comprehensive pastoral care from Age Concern, to enhance their quality of living."

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said her organisation aims to foster connections between residents within the 16 complexes "to decrease social isolation and loneliness".

Malcolm said Age Concern's services are tailored to suit each individual to ensure the relevant support is in place.

"When we meet with tenants we identify their needs, then help them access services and information to improve their wellbeing."