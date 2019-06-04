Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast. It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News directors Zaryd Wilson and Simon Waters host the show this week and are joined by sport and farming reporter Iain Hyndman as the special guest.

This week we discuss our Queen's Birthday honours, the One Roof Property Report, our feature interview with Whanganui MP Harete Hipango, the council's 3.7 per cent rate rise and debate around paying council staff the living wage.

Iain comes in to chat about how he got into the journalism game, one of his favourite stories and what he does now at the Chron.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

As discussed this week:

Check out our Queen's Birthday Honours by clicking on the names:

*Rob Bartley

*Nicola Williams

*Sydney Kershaw

*Shirley Christie

*Neville Phillips

*How a promise from Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall sunk the living wage report he voted for

*Whanganui District Council rates to rise an average 3.7 per cent for 2019-20

*Big Read: Harete Hipango on her first 20 months in Parliament



*And here's a link to our One Roof site.