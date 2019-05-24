Rangitikei youth impressed crowds of around 300 locals on Thursday evening with their efforts within the community.

The John Turkington Forestry Rangitikei Youth Awards were held at the Marton Memorial Hall to recognise youth encouraging others, leadership, giving back, environment, sports and employment.

Rangitikei District Council's Strategic Youth advisor Nardia Gower said it was great to see how stoked the youth all were, even if they didn't win they were happy to be nominated.

"We have received overwhelming feedback from the young and old just saying how positive it was and how thankful they are," she said.

In its fourth year running, nominations were at their highest at 76 with 117 youth highlighted.

"It really adds to the validity of it as it's not just a council event but it's community as well," she said.

Alyce Turner won the trophy for overall Outstanding Youth award alongside the Giving Back award for her efforts in the formation of the Rangitikei College Rotary Interact Group that have undertaken a lot of community projects.

All award winners received $500 gifted by sponsors from local businesss and organisations.

All nominees were asked to go up on stage before the award ceremony began.

"Even if they didn't win it was important they were seen by the community," says Gower.

Sponsors were then thanked and the award presentations began with an intermission from youth guest speaker Liam McLeavey, founder and general manger at Pathways Horowhenua.

Nineteen awards were given overall with a lot of the youth being nominated for two or more categories.

Rangitikei Youth Awards Winners

- Bridget Bone- Leadership- Winner

- Jodie Daines- Leadership- Runner-Up

- Daisy Power- Eco Warrior- Winner

- Interact Group - Eco Warrior- Runner Up

- Tia Wright- Change Maker- dual winner

- Lydia Whyte- Change Maker- dual winner

- Onyx Lee- Youth in Sport- Winner

- Georgina Bryant- Youth in Sport- Runner-Up

- Alyce Turner- Giving Back- Winner and Outstanding Youth Award

- Jacob Carlyon- Giving back- Runner-Up

- Sophie Ward- Youth for Youth- Winner

- Tia Wright- Youth for Youth- Runner Up

- Rotary Interact Club of Rangitikei College- Youth Group- Winner

- MaD- Youth Group- Runner Up

- Todd Sutton- Youth in Apprenticeship- Runner Up

- Shawn Bonner- Youth in Employment- Winner

- Jacob Carlyon- Youth in Employment- Runner Up