

It has been a week full of compliments and smiles as Whanganui High School takes the lead on activities for Bullying-Free Week.

Student leaders from the four school houses have run activities since Monday to focus heavily on anti-bullying.

"We have some fantastic young leaders who want to make our school a safe, happy and inclusive environment for all," says deputy principle, Jenny Langrish.

'Compliment for a Cookie' and 'Smile project' had students writing compliments and kind messages to receive a free cookie or cup of hot chocolate.

"Spread the love" saw the students come together on the school field to make a giant heart holding pieces of pink paper.

The school badge and motto was amended for the week to " Whanganui High School; that we night not bully" and from the traditional green to pink, the colour of the anti-bullying campaign.

Whanganui High School 'Spreads the Love' by making a giant pink heart on the school field for anti-bullying week. Photo / Caitlin Currie

Langrish, says the school has really focused in on anti-bullying by including daily presentations at school assemblies from senior constable Paul Miller, school community officer with the Whanganui Police.

"We hope to educate our students about making the right decisions and taking a stance against bullying, whether this is in the form of words, physical contact or through social media," she says.

Miller's first presentation addressed social media bullying and included advice on where students could go to get help.

Langrish says the school really appreciates the support of the local police in educating students on the dangers of cyber bullying.

"The students who have viewed the safe use of social media video have been very attentive and receptive to the message given."

The week is an annual event organised by the Bullying Prevention Advisory Group. This year's theme is 'Celebrating Being Us' - creating the opportunity for students to find out more about what makes them unique.

Pink Shirt Day, on Friday, wraps up the week.