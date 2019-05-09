The Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust is establishing the inaugural Whanganui Heritage Month highlighting and celebrating Māori and European built heritage.

Whanganui has one of New Zealand's highest concentrations of European heritage buildings still largely intact and dominating the city centre.

They represent a complete and significant number of building styles dating between 1860 and 1960.

There are also a number of Māori sites of significance including St Paul's Memorial Church, Putiki, and marae along the Whanganui River Rd to Jerusalem.

The trust has contracted Kelly Scarrow to coordinate the establishment of this event and its marketing.

"We welcome any partnerships and contributing events with the potential to further enhance this event in our community," Scarrow said.

The vision is to have a series of events celebrating and highlighting aspects of Whanganui's heritage and history.

The Whanganui Heritage Month will also include the 100 year celebrations of the Sarjeant Gallery and Durie Hill Elevator.

Heritage trustee and councillor Helen Craig said she hopes it will become an annual event.

"It's exciting to bring together the Heritage Trust, Sarjeant Gallery, Durie Hill Elevator, Whanganui District Council, Bushy Park and Alexander Heritage Library into a team to steer this new event for Whanganui," Craig said.

Scarrow is looking for a wide range of local groups or individuals to host suitable events for the programme.

The events need to take place within the event period of August 3 to September 13, 2019.

Scarrow is looking for tours, information seminars, exhibitions, cultural events and more.

She wants to hear from people who would like to help by promoting the programme of events, hosting an event, advertising or sponsorship and donations.

The deadline for finalising the programme is June 14, 2019.