Sometimes called "mums" or "chrysanths", they are flowering in myriad colours while most other flower varieties are dying.

The Autumn Flower Show held at Whanganui Intermediate School Hall each year provides an opportunity for chrysanthemum growers to show off their best blooms.

This year's show, hosted by the Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club, attracted a crowd of 340 enthusiasts on Saturday.

Society secretary Lyn Hoskyn said there were some beautiful entries from growers in Whanganui, Palmerston North, Levin and Hawera.

"The winners of the champion chrysanthemum bloom prize this year were Stan and Helen Robertson of Palmerston North for their bloom named Golden Gift."

Whanganui growers Alison Brockway and Margaret Gibbard each got two of their entries on the top table.

"I had two vases with Carillon, which is a little pompom variety, and a larger one named Diane Stoakes," said Brockway.

"I'm pleased that Margaret and I did well for Whanganui but a cheeky man named Dennis McCarthy from Levin had six vases on the top table."

Chrysanthemum blooms made a spectacular show in the Whanganui Intermediate School hall on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The show included garden flowers and produce for sale as well as craft stalls, raffles and plant stalls with potted charm chrysanthemum plants.