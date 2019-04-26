Next week's junior doctors strike is expected to put pressure on Whanganui Hospital's emergency department.

The five-day strike by registered medical officers who are members of the New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association starts on Monday morning.

The Whanganui District Health Board aimed to ensure patients received a full range of emergency and acute services during this time, however it said reduced staff numbers meant some patients would need to wait longer than usual.

The DHB is appealing to the public to come to the emergency department only if they have a genuine emergency.

"While patients needing emergency care will be treated promptly, the hospital is unable to predict the waiting times for non-urgent patients," head of the emergency department Michael Caruso said.

Anyone feeling unwell next week should seek early treatment from their GP rather than risk a late-night visit to the emergency department.

Pharmacists can also be of assistance for common ailments. Further assistance is available from Healthline on 0800 611 116.