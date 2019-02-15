Moses Mackay says it was a spontaneous act on his part to insert "Whanganui" into the lyrics of That's Amore.

The Sol3 Mio baritone added the special touch while performing on a pontoon at Opera and Aroha on the River last month.

He says the performance was a very special one for him and tenor brothers Pene and Amitai Pati.

"Whanganui is where it all began for us when we came together at Opera Week so of course it has a special place in our hearts."

After attending the Whanganui Opera School in 2011, the trio was selected to study at the International Academy of Voice in Cardiff under the tutelage of famous tenor Dennis O'Neill.

McKay says Whanganui will also be a special stop on their Back to Basics Tour and they will perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera house on March 16.

Audiences will be treated to a new repertoire of songs and anecdotes from their adventures around the globe during the past year.

Performing to massive crowds in huge stadiums since becoming international sensations has been amazing, says McKay, but Sol3 Mio were craving the intimacy of smaller venues and audiences.

"We've missed being able to see everyone's faces and communicate directly with our audiences during performances.

"So we're looking forward to doing that in these shows, as well as meeting everyone for meet and greets and signings after the shows."

When asked if he ever feels ganged up on by the Pati brothers, Mackay says they love to tease him.

"When we performed in Rotorua recently, Pene told the audience that my fly was undone while I was singing El Toreador."

As well as a busy touring schedule with Sol3 Mio, Mackay has been pursuing some acting roles as well as trying his hand at script and songwriting.

"All three of us have been very busy so it will be nice to do this tour and reconnect with our New Zealand audiences."

Accompanying Sol3 Mio on the tour will be classical pianist Ludwig Treviranus.

"He is a very accomplished New Zealand-born pianist of Samoan and German descent and he has been away working and studying in Germany," says Mackay.

"It is great timing that he is available to join us for this tour and he shares our enjoyment in making classical music accessible to wider audiences."

Sol3 Mio: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets $80 at

seatadvisor.com or book at Royal Wanganui Opera House, 69 St Hill St, Ph 06 349 051.