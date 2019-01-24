A man reversed a truck into a fire station after his relationship broke down, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Mark Edward Perrett drove to the address of his ex-girlfriend where he confronted her before deliberately running over some small outdoor furniture on the lawn.

Perrett then left the Piopio address, asking local people for the location of his ex-girlfriend's new partner.

"The defendant's then driven to the local fire station to confront the male.

"He was told that he was not there," police prosecutor Stephen Butler said in Whanganui District Court.

"The defendant reversed the truck into the large doors of the fire station. The doors are the entry and exit for the fire trucks. The doors had aluminium framing and glass panels."

As a result of the force of impact from the truck, three glass panels were smashed and the framing was damaged.

In explanation, Perrett told police he wanted to catch up with the male who he believed had been bad-mouthing him around the King Country town.

Judge Chris Sygrove ordered Perrett to pay reparation.

"Mr Perrett, let it be a salutary lesson to you that if you lose your temper the way you have, it's going to cost you a substantial amount of money," the Judge said.

"I'll just leave it at that, you're to pay reparation of $6463 to the Piopio Fire Station."