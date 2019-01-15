The manager of a Waverley bottle store had to cut its lock to open the store after someone put glue inside the front door keyhole.

Jass Sandsu arrived to open Black Bull Liquor on Sunday morning but couldn't get his key in the door.

"First I was shocked," he said.

"Why couldn't I get in? I didn't realise it was glue. I was thinking someone tried to rob us and tried the wrong key or someone tried to break it.

"When I looked at the lock there was a bit of glue in the hole."

His boss told him to break in so with help Sandsu cut the locks which needed to be replaced later.

"We had to open the door for our customers," Sandsu said.

He wasn't sure what sort of glue had been used but "it was a strong one" and there was no way to get it out or get the key in to the lock.

Sandsu said there was also glue on the ground and wasn't sure why someone who do such a thing.

CCTV footage from the store shows a person walking up to the lock between 12.50am and 12.55am on Sunday.

Black Bull Liquor have handed the video to police.