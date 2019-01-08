The grand final for the country's Drifting Championship has been moved out of Auckland to Feilding.

The event was typically held at Auckland's Pukekohe Park Raceway, which organisers describe as 'the spiritual home of drifting in New Zealand'. That venue will still be a host - but of round four of the Drifting Championship in 2019.

The grand final event has moved to Feilding's Manfield Circuit on the 26th and 27th of April.

"D1NZ has had a long-standing relationship with Manfeild, it's where some of the first D1NZ events were held over fifteen years ago, and it feels fitting to close this chapter out with a track that has a rich history with our drivers" said organiser, Brendon White.

"Manfeild has great corporate facilities and the circuit itself features a fast-paced drift section with a technical last sector, it's going to be good to see our drivers in top gear battling for those final championship points."

Organisers wanted to move the Pukekoe stage to earlier in the year for warmer conditions and better track conditions. It is considered to have one of the fastest drifting corners in the world.

Industrial machinery importer Mimico has signed on to be the presenting sponsors for the grand final.

The 2019 season of the D1NZ Drifting Championship begins this weekend, with round one kicking off at Trustpower Baypark Stadium in the Bay of Plenty.