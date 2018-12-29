The creme de la creme of New Zealand pipers will be at this year's Turakina Highland Games, publicist Debbie Benton says.

The 155th games will be held at Turakina Domain near Whanganui on January 26. They've been chosen to host the New Zealand Open Solo Piping Championship for 2019.

Palmerston North's Stuart Easton, who plays in the Manawatū Scottish Pipe Band and has world ranking, will compete. He was one of 10 pipers invited to play in the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships at Scotland's Blair Castle in October.

"He's the top piper in the country at the moment. They will all be out to see how they match up against him," Benton said.

The games always have pipe band, highland dancing and drumming competitions. This year one of the drumming judges will be J. Reid Maxwell. He's from Canada and is the lead drummer in a world champion band.

On the day attendees will be able to enter sports events like tossing the caber and a tug of war. The usual hill climb may be replaced with another event - ownership of a the hill has changed, and the new owner is worried about health and safety.

This year novices will be able to try out piping or drumming in a "give it a go" space in a marquee, and get advice on bands and tuition.

"Pipe bands are always interested in getting new people along, and our goal as a society is to keep the arts alive," Benton said.

The Lumsden family, who used to live in the area, plans to use the games as a reunion venue - because the event used to be so important in their lives.

There will also be clan tents and displays, and food and drink to buy. Entry will cost $10 for adults, with children under 15 free.

The day ends with everyone up and dancing to Palmerston North band Bowmore. It plays traditional and modern music, and people who know the traditional dances will help newcomers.

"It's all very casual and very fun."

After that those who have brought a tent can camp in a field nearby, with water and toilets provided.