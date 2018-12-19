A car has rolled multiple times before hitting a fence south of Whanganui hospitalising one person.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the SH3 intersection with Marahau Rd, south of Kai Iwi, just after 10.20am on Thursday.

"A southbound vehicle has lost control and left the road. They've hit a fence and there are minor injuries at this stage," constable Darren Barrow said.

It is understood the car rolled multiple times.

Two of the vehicle's three occupants were treated at the scene with one taken to hospital.

Police can not yet say what caused the crash but Barrow issued a warning to drivers to stay safe coming up to Christmas.

The south bound lane was blocked temporarily but has since re-opened.