Christmas is coming and the grinches are out as eight mountain bikes have been stolen from Gonville School.

Students arrived back from their school camp at Erua near National Park to discover their bike shed had been broken into and the bikes were missing.

A similar situation occurred last year when six bicycles were stolen from the school, all of which were recovered due to the efforts of the community and Whanganui Police.

Gonville School principal Greg Elgar is hoping for the same result this time around.

"It's just a shame that obviously some people have decided this time of year is a good time to go shopping, same as last year, just before school closed," Elgar said.

"I don't like to say it, but they might be Christmas presents."

Two of the bikes, that are all size 20 and red, have already been returned to the school after they were handed in to Whanganui Police.

The school purchased them three years ago at a price of $450 each and they are part of 40 overall that students use every day for both leisure and competition.

Elgar said access was gained to the shed after the padlocks were broken and it appeared the door had been "jemmied" open, possibly with something like a crowbar.

"We've upgraded our padlocks twice now, we've pretty much run out of options on what we can do.

"We talked about cameras, but there's no power over there so that's not going to do it. It is a distance away from neighbours too, at least one and a half rugby paddocks away."

The school is appealing on their Croakee Frog Facebook page and to all in the community to come forward if they have any information about the bikes.