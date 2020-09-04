Your Saturday-Sunday guide to recreation and relaxation in Level 2.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs during the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs at Sky Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Sport

Live from an empty stadium you'll have to manufacture your own crowd noise and atmosphere in your living room for the big North v South rugby match on Saturday night. Who will you back in the interisland challenge? Sky Sport 1 — coverage from 6.30pm.

A Moment in Crime podcast.

Podcast

Though grim, true crime podcasts are one of the cultural phenomena of our times. And we do them well in New Zealand. Check out A Moment in Crime. The latest episode examines the murders of Christine Lundy and her daughter Amber in 2000.

Yifei Liu in the Disney film Mulan. Photo / File

Movie

Mulan is back, in live action form, and filmed in New Zealand. But, in a sign of these Covid times, the new movie's not at the cinema, it's on Disney+ with Premier Access costing $39.99. Grab some friends and split the cost!

Photo / File

Brunch

What would Father's Day be without a healthy, or not so healthy, serving of brunch? Visit your favourite local eatery or whip up some homemade treats. Whether it include bacon, eggs, mushrooms, sausages, pancakes, berries, tomatoes, muffins, toast, the list goes on!

Photo / File

Gardening

Spring has sprung and it's time to plant your spring crops such as beans, broccoli, lettuce and spring onions. And check out this week's gardening tips here.