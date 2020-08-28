Your Saturday-Sunday guide to recreation and relaxation in Level 2.

Live music

Anthonie Tonnon's Live at the Opera House concert this Saturday is now, under Level 2, three spacious sessions of 100 people or fewer — 5pm, 8pm and 9.50pm. The virtual show, viewable online live or later, will still be 8pm. Special guests are Rose Lu and Al Reid. See anthonietonnon.com for tickets for the live or virtual shows.

On the box

It's hard to believe it's nearly 20 years since the shocking murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio on a remote highway in the Australian Outback. Murder in the Outback (TVNZ1, Sunday 8.30pm) takes another look at the infamous case. Also available on demand.

The Killers' Imploding the Mirage.

Album

Remember the Killers? Imploding the Mirage is the Las Vegas band's sixth studio album and it's out now. A video for the single

has also been released. Fans of indie rock with a touch of Springsteen will enjoy.

Movie

The new film from Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk, Inception) will give your brain a workout with its mind-bending, time-bending antics, but it's perfectly possible to sit back an enjoy Tenet on the big screen without worrying too much about the storyline's mechanics. Showing now at Embassy 3.

Sky watching

If it's clear head outside to see if you and the kids can spot a satellite in the night sky. From SpaceX's Starlink Internet network and the International Space Station to the Hubble Space Telescope one of them can often be seen cruising across our sky. Google "see a satellite" for instructions.