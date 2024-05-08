Waikato's Gideon Wrampling (pictured) and Hamilton Burr are set to make their first 2024 appearances for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs players Gideon Wrampling and Hamilton Burr are in for their season debut when the Chiefs face Moana Pasifika on Friday.

The duo played alongside each other in Waikato colours during the Bunnings NPC and within the Chiefs environment since 2021.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said “When you understand the challenges someone like Gideon Wrampling has been through to get back playing, you can’t help but get excited for him and others who have been diligently waiting for their opportunity to showcase their ability.”

Regarding the upcoming game, McMillan said the Chiefs were looking forward to being hosted by Moana Pasifika in culture week.

“It was amazing to see the interest and atmosphere generated from their game last week in Tonga, and I’m sure their New Zealand-based supporters will be keen to get along to support them as we head into an important phase for all teams.”

At their last meeting, the Chiefs set a franchise record of 10 tries scored in a game to put 68 points on the board over Moana Pasifika’s 12.

“We anticipate meeting a fired-up Moana Pasifika team. We know that history is not always a great predictor of your future, so we are taking nothing for granted,” McMillan said.

“The team has been hit with injuries in recent weeks, predominantly at lock, but we are fortunate to have some depth in that position. No team is immune from injury setbacks in a collision-based sport, and our belief has always been it takes a full squad to go deep in the competition.”

The injuries see Manaaki Selby-Rickit move into the starting line-up at lock and Simon Parker at flanker.

Rookie Josh Jacomb starts at first-five and Liam Coombes-Fabling gets another opportunity on the wing with Etene Nanai-Seturo continuing to hold down fullback in the absence of Shaun Stevenson.

The culture round clash will kick off on Friday, 7.05pm at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

Gallagher Chiefs to face Moana Pasifika

(player name - iwi/tribe/region)

1. Ollie Norris - Ngāpuhi

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho - Fahefa, ‘Ofu Vava’u (Tonga)

3. Reuben O’Neill - Taranaki

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit - Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa

5. Tupou Vaa’i - Petani Eua, Koloa Vavau (Tonga)

6. Simon Parker - Northland

7. Luke Jacobson (captain) - Waikato

8. Wallace Sititi - Alafua, Lotopa, Safaatoa, Tufulele (Samoa)

9. Xavier Roe - Coromandel

10. Josh Jacomb – Taranaki

11. Daniel Rona - Te Āti Awa

12. Quinn Tupaea - Tainui

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - Lepea Faleata, Lalo Vaea, and Lotofaga

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling - Waikato

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo – Falelatai and Salelologa Savaii (Samoa)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson - Ngāi Tāmanuhiri / Ngāti Rangiwewehi

17. Jared Proffit - Ngāti Porou

18. Sione Ahio - Pea, Niua Toputapu and Alaki Fonua

19. Hamilton Burr - Scotland

20. Kaylum Boshier - Taranaki

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - Ngāti Pikiao

22. Rameka Poihipi – Te Arawa

23. Gideon Wrampling - Lalomanu Samoa, Alofi Niue

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask (groin), Damian McKenzie (concussion), Shaun Stevenson (hamstring), Samipeni Finau (AC joint/shoulder), Jimmy Tupou (eye socket/nose fracture), Josh Lord (knee).