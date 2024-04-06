Sea farmers set their sights on a bigger bounty

An ambitious plan to double Waikato aquaculture exports within 20 years has been given the thumbs-up by the Waikato Regional Council, with backing from Aquaculture New Zealand. Hauraki and Coromandel Post editor Al Williams takes a look at what that means.

Waikato Regional Council has signed off on Growing Together – Whakatupu Ngātahi - a region-wide aquaculture strategy developed by the council, industry, iwi, local and central government to “create a prosperous, sustainable and resilient future for the sector and the region”.

The plan is to bring the value of the region’s aquaculture export sector up to $180 million by 2044.

Waikato Regional Council aquaculture strategy lead David Phizacklea said a road map would now be prepared for how a doubling of the export value from aquaculture in the region would be achieved in a sustainable manner, including identifying the investment gap.

“This will be through increasing productivity within existing marine farms, the application of new technologies, establishing new marine farms in appropriate locations and diversification of species.

The Waikato region produced $91.6 million in aquaculture exports in 2023, accounting for 17 per cent of the country’s total export value.

The road map would be communicated to the wider community to identify ways to increase supply and resilience, support initiatives to improve coastal water quality, reduce monitoring and compliance burdens for the industry, and identify priorities for research to support industry sustainability.

To maximise existing aquaculture, investment in infrastructure such as wharf upgrades, processing facilities and research would be required.

Aquaculture New Zealand chief executive Gary Hooper said Aquaculture New Zealand was committed to backing the strategy.

“We are eager to keep collaborating with council, iwi, local aquaculture businesses, and other stakeholders to realise our collective ambitions.

“Expansion in the aquaculture sector promises to significantly benefit local communities by creating employment opportunities and delivering a much-needed boost to the economy.”

At present, green-lipped mussels and Pacific oysters are the two species grown in the region’s 450 marine farms, Phizacklea said.

Oysters and mussels are on the menus for the Waikato aquaculture industry.

“Pare Hauraki Kaimoana were granted consent approval for a fish farm to be established last year within the existing zoned Coromandel Marine Framing Zone.”

The farming of seaweed species for food, health and other products showed significant promise for the region and would see a greater range of species farmed, he said.

“As the strategy notes ‘innovation underpins this growth, both through improving the value from existing farming space and exploring opportunities for new farming on land and in the open ocean.”

Coromandel Marine Farmers’ Association executive officer Tom Hollings said they had been working closely with Aquaculture New Zealand to support the development of the region’s aquaculture strategy.

When asked if the collective goal could be achieved, Hollings said: “Yes, and growth in the sector will be a boon for local communities providing jobs and welcomed economic stimulus.”

The sector would work “alongside and together” with the regional authority, he said.

Chris and Marie Magnusson, with Clare and Tane Bradley from Paeroa company Agrisea, look at seaweed-growing tanks.

“Iwi too are already significant participants in the sector and are pioneering some new marine farming activities that will contribute significantly to the region’s growth.”

Hooper concurred, saying iwi were significant contributors to the sector, “leading innovative marine farming initiatives that are poised to play a substantial role in the region’s development”.

Waikato regional councillor and Strategy and Policy Committee chairman Warren Maher said that while ambitious, it was an “exciting goal that would help drive the sector’s future growth”.

“With industry and stakeholder support we are poised to elevate our standing from being a significant player in New Zealand’s aquaculture industry to one that is world-class.

“This strategy is our blueprint to grow our aquaculture industry, focusing on producing high-value seafood while also being mindful of the region’s environment and communities.”

While discussing the strategy, Waikato regional councillors also acknowledged the need for the region to consider activities that provided for new value-added products like seaweed and the diversification of the industry into new markets.

New Zealand Greenshell farms mussels in the Coromandel. Photo / Alan Gibson

“The strategy promotes a growth pathway for aquaculture which will look at ways to better use existing farming space and explore opportunities for new sustainable farming, both on land and in the open ocean,” Maher said.

Development of the strategy had mainly been through the support of the partner stakeholders and regional council staff resourcing, Phizacklea said.

“A consultant was engaged to undertake consultation and develop the strategy; the cost was around $20,000 to prepare.”

A “high-level implementation plan” was intended to be considered for approval at the next Waikato Regional Aquaculture Group meeting, at the end of this month.

The plan would set out the key actions under four outcomes, alongside the three overarching priorities, being:

Sustainable - A primary industry-leading in environmentally sustainable practices across the value chain.

- A primary industry-leading in environmentally sustainable practices across the value chain. Resilient - Aquaculture is protected from biological harm and supported in adapting to climate change.

- Aquaculture is protected from biological harm and supported in adapting to climate change. Prosperous - Aquaculture growth supports regional prosperity.

“The strategy fulfils a commitment by Waikato Regional Council in the operative Waikato regional policy statement to develop a regional strategy for aquaculture,” Phizacklea said.

“Growing together – Whakatupu ngātahi provides a blueprint for managing and enabling aquaculture in the region. It takes a directive approach to enable aquaculture growth with an economic lens balanced by community, cultural and environmental wellbeing.”

The strategy also provided a regional approach to delivering on central government ambitions under the New Zealand Government Aquaculture Strategy 2019.

“The strategy will be implemented through a more detailed work programme of actions and commitments from the partner stakeholders to deliver on the goal of doubling export growth over the next 20 years.”

