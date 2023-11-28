Chiefs Manawa players, from left: Chelsea Semple, Mererangi Paul and Vici-Rose Green unite at the 2024 Chiefs Manawa squad naming at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Jesse Wood

An impressive Chiefs Manawa squad has been named to contest the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition, with Black Ferns stars Ariana Bayler, Ruby Tui and Renee Holmes all returning to the Hamilton-based franchise after time elsewhere.

Waikato hooker Vici-Rose Green made her Super Rugby Aupiki debut in 2023 and was excited to be surrounding herself with quality rugby players in the Chiefs Manawa squad.

“Renee is one of my good mates. I grew up with her a little bit during my younger rugby. Getting to play with her again is phenomenal. I just think she’s an amazing person on and off the field. To surround yourself with players and athletes like that, you can’t wish for anything more. I’m really excited.”

Originally from Morrinsville, “the cream of the country”, Green wants to prove her worth in the squad and show players back home that anyone can make it if they put in the hard work.

Exciting new signings like Northland prop Krystal Murray and Canterbury utility back Grace Steinmetz, would bring a wealth of experience from their time in the black jersey.

“We have selected a team that by nature plays to our DNA – brutal and beautiful. Players that love the dark spaces, are decisive, instinctive and wanting to play what’s in front,” Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua said.

“Every player and staff member brings their unique piece to our team puzzle. There will be no lack of edge, and weekly selection is going to be tough.”

Following playing breaks to have their children, former Black Fern and Black Fern Sevens star Chelsea Semple and Black Fern XV representative Mia Anderson were set to run out in Chiefs colours again this season.

Also named in the side are six rookies who have secured their first Sky Super Rugby Aupiki contracts.

Waikato loose forward Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland and Reese Anderson impressed throughout the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) to earn their spot, while former netballer Grace Kukutai signs after playing sevens overseas the last few years.

Bay of Plenty’s Olive Watherston also earned a promotion to the main squad after being part of the wider training group in 2022.

Powerhouse internationals Seina Saito (Japan) and Bitila Tawake (Fiji) will make their debut in the new year too.

“No position is a given and every day is going to be an arm wrestle. Our players are going to have to come in ready,” Kaua said.

“This group cares about each other and the provinces they come from, they will be doing everything they can to make our community proud. We are excited to see it all weave together and see how we can maximise the potential of this team.”

Mererangi Paul is part of an exciting Black Ferns outside back collection along with Tui, Holmes and Steinmetz.

“I think it’s awesome, we have each other to feed off, to improve each other. People would say there’s competition to get those starting positions, but I see it as a way of improving each other and helping each other out along the way. Doing whatever possible for one another,” Paul said.

Players will assemble in the new year to begin their preparations for the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The new-look Aupiki competition will see two home-and-away rounds, followed by a final.

Squads have been extended to 30 players and player payments have doubled.

Chiefs Manawa Squad 2024:

(region, Chiefs Manawa caps)

Apii Nicholls (Auckland, 4)

Ariana Bayler (Waikato, 4)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Counties Manukau, 9)

Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (Waikato, 0)*

Azalleyah Maaka (Bay of Plenty, 5)

Bitila Tawake (Fiji, 0)*

Charmaine Smith (Northland, 5)

Chelsea Bremner (Canterbury, 5)

Chelsea Semple (Waikato, 3)

Chyna Hohepa (Waikato, 2)

Georgia Thompson (nee Daals) (Wellington, 7)

Grace Kukutai (Auckland, 0)*

Grace Steinmetz (Canterbury, 0)

Hazel Tubic (Counties Manukau, 9)

Kate Henwood (Bay of Plenty, 5)

Kennedy Simon (Waikato, 9)

Krystal Murray (Northland, 0)

Luka Connor (Bay of Plenty, 9)

Merania Parone (Waikato, 2)

Mererangi Paul (Counties Manukau, 5)

Mia Anderson (Waikato, 2)

Olive Watherston (Bay of Plenty, 0)*

Reese Anderson (Waikato, 0)*

Renee Holmes (Waikato, 1)

Ruby Tui (Counties Manukau, 3)

Seina Saito (Japan, 0)*

Tanya Kalounivale (Waikato, 9)

Te Urupounamu McGarvey (Bay of Plenty, 4)

Vici-Rose Green (Waikato, 1)

Victoria Edmonds (Waikato, 8)

*denotes a rookie





Chiefs Manawa Wider Training Squad:

Payton Takimoana (Bay of Plenty)

Lela Ieremia (Waikato)

Shoshanah Seumanutafa (Canada)

Veisinia Fakalelu (Waikato)





Unavailable For Selection:

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (Waikato)

Santo Taumata (Bay of Plenty)

Angel Mulu (Bay of Plenty)

Carla Hohepa (Waikato)

Kelsie Wills (Bay of Plenty)

Tynealle Fitzgerald (Bay of Plenty)

Joanna Fanene-Lolo (Counties Manukau)





Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





