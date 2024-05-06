Genealogist and author Alan Hall conducting a previous guided tour of Te Awamutu's CBD. Photo / Supplied

A free event hosted by the team behind the Bricks and Mortar Legacy book showcasing some of Te Awamutu’s most iconic commercial buildings is being held next Friday and Saturday in the Te Awamutu Library community room.

The event, on Friday, May 10 from noon-7pm and Saturday, May 11 from 10am-noon, is an opportunity to see which buildings have been included in the book, learn more about some of them, and hear directly from the author Alan Hall and researcher Sandra Metcalfe.

“In researching the 32 business buildings over the past seven years, we’ve unearthed fascinating stories with the help of the community, and we’re looking forward to seeing this quality coffee-table book being published,” says Metcalfe.

Along with the well-researched details and stories gleaned from conversations, archives, and old newspaper articles, the book contains many photos. According to Hall, it is the photos that have helped bring the stories to life.

Empire Theatre, designed by F. C. Daniell, photographed by Dean Taylor for the Bricks and Mortar Legacy project in 2019. Right: Image of the Empire Theatre as a movie house from the Te Awamutu Museum archive.

“The history of the buildings and the people who designed, built, owned and worked in them is remarkable, and the photos both from the late 1800s and more recently really show the design and use of the buildings.”

The free two-day event follows on from a series of well-attended events earlier this year.

In addition to seeing what will be between the covers and being able to talk with those who’ve been closely involved with the project, this event includes a series of 15-minute talks on different aspects of the project.

F. C. Daniell architect's design for C. T. Rickit building prior to the widening of Sloane Street. Image / Waikato Museum archive

The Te Awamutu Genealogy group is involved in hosting the event so there will also be a talk on DNA for those interested in finding out whether it could be a useful tool for those interested in family history research.

Friday, May 10:

1pm: The importance of preserving our built heritage (Alan Hall).

3pm: Frederick (F. C.) Daniell: An influential NZ architect who designed many of the buildings in Te Awamutu’s town centre. Why Te Awamutu and what is his contribution to the town’s streetscape? (Alan Hall).

5.30pm: DNA - an important tool for genealogists. This talk is for those thinking about testing &/or those wondering what more there is to DNA beyond ethnicity estimates. Illustrated by case studies, this talk will also cover issues to be aware of when dealing with living people (Sandra Metcalfe).

Saturday, May 11:

10.30am: How to go about researching the history of your home (Sandra Metcalfe).

11.30am: Archie Macdonald: Another influential NZ architect responsible for two of the buildings in the Bricks & Mortar Legacy book. He also designed many houses in the area. What identifies him and his distinctive style of architecture? (Alan Hall).

Spinley's Building, designed by Archie Macdonald, photographed by Dean Taylor in 2017. Inset: Mason's Nurseries in the Spinley Building circa 1940. Photo / Mason family collection

The project to record the stories of our town’s past has captured community attention and the team are thrilled with the continued support for the publication of this book.

The book is scheduled to go to the printer on July 1. Pre-sales are being used to fund the project and the pre-publication cost of $75 per book will be held until then.

Online orders can be placed through the Chamber of Commerce website https://www.teawamutuchamber.org.nz/book/

Order forms will also be available at the public event.

For more details visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BricksAndMortarLegacy