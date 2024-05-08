Fieldays 2024 is being held at Mystery Creek and tickets are now on sale.

Fieldays is moving closer with just over six weeks to go until the 56th running of the annual event.

This year’s event will take place from June 12 to 15 at Mystery Creek, and tickets have gone on sale this week.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said he was already counting down the days.

“The site is starting to take shape with a large crew of contractors here fulltime. June 12 will be here before we know it,” Nation said.

“We are committed to providing a platform that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth, ensuring that New Zealand’s agricultural sector remains competitive and sustainable for generations to come.”

Visitors to Fieldays this year can expect a line-up of around 1000 exhibitors offering farm machinery, cutting-edge technology, artisan food and new-to-the-market vehicles.

A new addition to the event will be the Rural Advocacy Hub which will bring the various rural organisations that advocate for farmers and champion their interests together under one roof.

Exhibitors in the advocacy hub include Federated Farmers, Young Farmers, Groundswell, Rural Women, Future Farmers NZ and Farmers Weekly.

“This new hub delivers on Fieldays’ purpose of advancing agriculture through both education and collaboration,” Nation said.

“We know it’s incredibly tough out there this year. It’s never been more important for farmers to be heard and to have advocates amplifying their voices.”

The Rural Advocacy Hub will be located at site D70, in the Gallagher Building.

In total, there will be seven special hubs which highlight various aspects within the agriculture sector.

The Fieldays site at Mystery Creeks Events Centre, Hamilton, which will be welcoming visitors from June 12-15.

Apart from the Rural Advocacy Hub, there is the Digital Futures Hub, Forestry Hub, Sustainability Hub, Careers and Education Hub, Hauora Taiwhenua Health and Wellbeing Hub, and Innovation Hub.

Visitors exploring the innovation, sustainability and careers and education hubs can activate a special trail layer via the Fieldays app to identify exhibitors at the event showcasing innovation, sustainability initiatives and practices, and career and education pathways on their sites.

The Fieldays app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores. It serves as a pocket guide to the event and includes a full list of exhibitors and a map to make it easier to get around the event.

The Fieldays organisers are also pleased to announce that visitors will again be able to win an Isuzu D-Max ute.

By personalising your ticket at the time of purchase via the Fieldays website, visitors automatically go into the draw for the D-Max LX double-cab 4WD ute.

Visitors can double their chance to win during the event by tapping their Fieldays Smart Band at the tag station at the Isuzu Utes New Zealand site at F60.

For further event details and to purchase tickets, visit fieldays.co.nz.