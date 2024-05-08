Indian Ink's Dirty Work is coming to Hamilton. Photo / John Mcdermott

● For the People, art exhibition, now until May 26 at the Nancy Caiger Gallery, The Meteor, Hamilton

“For The People” is an exploration of connection, identity and heritage through portraits, celebrating diversity and self-expression. The opening event will be held on May 11 at 2pm - wear formal attire (free entry).

● Cosmic F*ckery, theatre performance, now until May 11, at The Meteor, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton

This is the latest play by local playwright Melanie Allison, set in a world much like our own with one simple twist: witchcraft is alive and well. The story follows Cass, who breaks off a long-term relationship and moves in with her half-sister, Harper, a witch. Chaos ensues when Cass gives her new love interest Liza a love potion. Tickets available online.

● Whāingaroa Hoe Race, sports event, May 11, 8am in Raglan

Whāingaroa Whānau Hoe Waka Ama Club would like to invite everyone to attend the 28th Annual Hoe Race. There are two Memorial Trophies up for grabs: the Chrissy Herbert Memorial Trophy for the W6 women’s 20km race (with the prize going to the first women’s team to cross the line in Race 2); and the Piripi Kereopa Memorial Trophy for the W6 men’s 20km race (with the prize going to the first master men’s Team to cross the line in Race 3).

The Black Ferns will take on the USA in Hamilton. Photo / Andrew Skinner, Photosport.nz

● Winter Showjumping, equestrian event, May 11-12, 9am at Takapoto Estate, Cambridge

Experience the thrill of competitive riding against the backdrop of Takapoto Estate. Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or simply seeking family fun, there’s something for everyone. There will be a cafe, riders’ bar, food trucks and a trade village will be open. Spectating is free.

● Black Ferns vs USA, rugby match, May 11, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

Hamilton Kirikiriroa will be welcoming the Black Ferns wāhine toa back to FMG Stadium Waikato as they take on USA in the Pacific Four Series. Tickets available via Ticketek.

● Kiwilesque, performance, May 11, 6pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

Kiwilesque celebrates Kiwi music, burlesque style. Let the performers take you on a journey through the seductive tease of burlesque mixed with hilarious antics of comedy. Come in your best Kiwiana costume, as there will be a best-dressed prize. Features sections of audience participation.

● Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, musical, May 11-25 at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Musical Theatre is putting on Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical. The story follows Sweeney Todd, an unsettling man with a mysterious past who arrives in a dark and gritty London after 15 years in exile, hungry for vengeance against the judge who destroyed his life. Tickets available via iTicket.

Trish Marsden as Mrs Lovatt and Cam Strother as Sweeney Todd concoct a brutal plan of revenge in the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

● Smokefree Rockquest regional heat, music event, May 12, 11am at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The annual event is New Zealand’s nationwide youth event giving young musicians the opportunity to perform live in a professional setting. Tickets available on the day.

● Dirty Work, theatre performance, May 16-18 at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Indian Ink has collaborated with choral master John Rosser to create this joyful comedy that tips the modern office on its head and celebrates an unsung hero. Tickets available via Ticketek.

● Photography workshop with Mark Hamilton, May 18, 11am at The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum, 207 Scotsman Valley Rd, Tauwhare

Mark has worked as a photographer for over 25 years and will teach good-to-know tricks and tips on how to handle cameras in order to capture winning shots. When the workshop has finished, participants will be able to walk around in the park, practice the new skills, and enter the photo competition “Fleeting Moments of Autumn″. Tickets are $65 per person.

● Hamilton Force information evening, May 20, 6pm at Hamilton Recruiting Office, 106 Rostrevor Street

Join this free info evening to learn about the over 100 roles within the New Zealand Defence Force.

● Showquest Waikato, performance, May 21, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Showquest is a nationwide performing arts programme and a platform for youth. Be amazed by original stage performances combining art, music, dance and drama. Tickets available via Ticketek.

● Gallagher Chiefs vs Hurricanes, Super Rugby match, May 24 at 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Hurricanes are coming to Hamilton, and your Gallagher Chiefs are ready to battle in front of a loud home crowd. Both squads are stacked with All Blacks and X-factor players, so it’s bound to be an instant classic in the fiercely competitive DHL Super Rugby Pacific. Tickets available online.