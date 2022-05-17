The Kiingitanga welcomes the decision on behalf of the King's office to Hamilton City Council renaming streets in te reo. Photo / Kiingitanga

The Kingitanga is supporting Hamilton City Council's decision to replace location names that have "caused anguish" for iwi Māori.

The decision to rename Von Tempsky Street to Putikitiki Street and nearby Dawson Park to Te Wehenga Park is supported by the Kingitanga and Waikato-Tainui.

It comes after debate over whether the city should revisit street names honouring colonial figures such as Gustavus Ferdinand von Tempsky, Sir George Grey and John Bryce.

"These name changes reflect an earlier part of our history, and it is important that their narrative and kōrero is known," Kingitanga official Ngira Simmonds said.

Despite the decision, Simmonds said the removal of other names did not mean the wrongs committed to iwi Māori in Waikato could be forgotten.

"Putikitiki and Te Wehenga are names of significance that better represent and celebrate our heritage, whakapapa and also give a glimpse of hope for the future. We congratulate the mayor and council on this most wonderful decision."

Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chairperson of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Te Whakakitenga, the governance body of Waikato-Tainui, reflected on Waikato's history during the meeting.

"Von Tempsky is a reminder of a past filled with despair and anguish and injustice," he said.

"For 159 years our people have had to carry the weight of history, of injustice, of wrongdoing, of murder, for a long, long time."

Putikitiki references the gully area behind Hamilton East School which was part of the Putikitiki block that Ngati Parekirangi, a subtribe of Ngati Wairere, occupied prior to 1864.

During discussions, it was noted that tikitiki is the traditional 'top-knot' hairstyle worn by high-ranking Māori chiefs and warriors.

Te Wehenga is the historic urupa (burial ground) that was destroyed when the road cutting went through this land next to the school. The site is considered sacred and the new name recognises the significance of the place for mana whenua Ngāti Wairere.

Hamilton City councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf understands the pain some historical figures have in Waikato and supports the name change. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Twelve committee members supported the application, but deputy mayor Geoff Taylor, councillors Ewan Wilson and Rob Pascoe had reservations about the name change.

Wilson said: "When you look at what happened in those times, they were unforgivable by today's standards, they were unforgivable by today's lens - but they occurred."

Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf said her ancestors had also suffered injustice and understood the pain mana whenua may feel seeing Von Tempsky's name honoured.

"My people were sent around the world as indentured labourers from the mid-1800s and suffered many unforgivable atrocities so I feel personal pain as well," she said.

"I don't think we're erasing history, we're in fact highlighting history and creating conversations about the past. Most importantly I think we're taking an opportunity to shape our future. Our history is something we carry with us and can never be changed."

