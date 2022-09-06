Two Local Icons Come Together To Celebrate A Special Milestone

Tradition has it that a 25-year anniversary would bring with it gifts crafted from silver, a radiant and brilliant metal which symbolises shining love and commitment from one person to another.

Said to deliver radiance of a different kind, local skincare maker Evolu is marking its momentous milestone by appointing its newest ambassador in flatwater canoeist and Olympic athlete Dame Lisa Carrington.

Despite having a whopping five gold and one bronze medal lining her trophy cabinet, making her New Zealand’s most successful Olympic medalist in history, this partnership will be her first silver. It’s an exciting new venture for Lisa, who says she’s always been mindful of the health of her skin.

“Skin health is something I take really seriously — especially given how much time I spend outside on the water. I’ve always been particular about the skincare I use,” she says.

“I like products that are clean and I always opt for New Zealand-made where possible. When I discovered Evolu, I wanted to make sure the range was suited to my skin and was so pleased to confirm it was. Evolu is a great brand with a strong heritage and inspiring plans for the future. I’m excited about working together.”

It’s the first time the New Zealand-made and manufactured brand has appointed an ambassador to represent its range of skincare, which highlights a blend of natural, active botanical ingredients to both nourish and restore skin. With its roots in herbalism, the range seeks to honour both people and planet, and has been a carboNZeroTM certified organization since 2009.

They take care to consider all the packaging is best for its purpose and seek to use recyclable materials whenever possible to minimize its impact on the environment. It’s a sentiment not lost on Lisa, who said it’s one of the driving forces that attracted her to the partnership in the first place.

“Evolu and I have a shared passion for sustainability and the environment. With its carboNZero status, I like its commitment to not testing on animals, avoiding nasty chemicals, and considering the impact its packaging has,” she says.

"Making an effort to replenish and nourish my skin is one of the ways I look after myself, and that in turns helps me to feel good," she says. "I thrive from having a routine, and skincare is no exception."

“Making an effort to replenish and nourish my skin is one of the ways I look after myself, and that in turns helps me to feel good,” she says. “I thrive from having a routine, and skincare is no exception.”

Her fast, fuss-free skincare routine involves cleansing and moisturising twice daily, and Lisa says she’s religious about her SPF. “I’m methodical when it comes to sun-care and am never without SPF, no matter the time of day or year,” she says.

In the evenings, Lisa looks to richer skincare textures to help her skin recover from a day spent on the water, and loves the Evolu Relaxing Cream Cleanser, Skin Rescue Rehydration Masque and Skin Rescue Recovery Overnight Cream.

Hand-care is also a top priority for Lisa, who explains her mum hammered home theimportance of applying SPF to the backs of hands, always. Her pick? Evolu Protective Hand Cream which boasts SPF30. Beyond skincare, Lisa says balancing a good diet, exercise and sleep are her fundamental building blocks to keep her at the top of her game.

“When one of those is out of balance, it impacts other parts of my life,” she says, adding that her top tip for young players to feel more confident in their own is to establish their unique needs and to channel more of that.

It may be a milestone year for Evolu but Lisa has been busy ticking boxes herself. She married long-time partner Michael Buck in March this year, but adds she didn’t undertake any intense skincare prep in the lead up to ‘I Do’.

“It was definitely an exciting and busy start to the year. I just stuck to my normal routine in the lead-up to the wedding. Because my day-to-day schedule is normally so busy with training, I follow a simple regime. But it’s why the products I use need to be effective,” she says.

A few months later, she was jet-setting her way to the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Canada, where she won the K1 500m title for the third time. A much-needed (and well-deserved) holiday around America followed, but Lisa says now that she’s home she’s straight back into training.

Dame Lisa Carrington. Photo / Supplied

It’s a case of no rest for the wicked, but as we inch towards the balmy months, Lisa says she’s looking forward to the fun and frivolity that a New Zealand summer brings.

“I’m looking forward to summer — you simply can’t beat it in New Zealand. My husband and I will take some time off over Christmas and spend that in Ōhope with friends and whānau — can’t wait,” she says.